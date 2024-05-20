Commanders set to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna for prominent front office position

The Washington Commanders are expected to make another significant hire. According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the Commanders are working to hire Detroit Lions executive Brandon Sosna to a high-ranking front office role.

The #Commanders are working to hire #Lions exec Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking front-office role, sources say. The fast-rising Sosna, 31, spent the last two years as Detroit’s senior director, football administration after a three-year stint as USC’s chief of staff. pic.twitter.com/s7tpADejbl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2024

Sosna would likely take over managing Washington’s salary cap. Rob Rogers currently holds that position. Rogers’ title is the senior vice president of football administration. He has been with the Commanders since 2020, and former head coach Ron Rivera hired him. Rogers has spent 29 years in the NFL, all with the Carolina Panthers and Washington.

The Commanders have allowed multiple executives and scouts to leave by not renewing their contracts, but Rogers is still listed on Washington’s homepage.

Sosna, 31, is currently Detroit’s senior director of football administration. He joined the Lions in 2022 and “oversees the strategic planning and management of the salary cap as the team’s primary contract negotiator,” per Detroit’s official website.

Before Detroit, Sosna spent 2019-21 with the USC Trojans, where one of his duties was overseeing the football program’s day-to-day operations. Sosna also spent time with the University of Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns. He was a football administration intern for the Browns in 2018 before being promoted to salary cap and contract analyst in 2018.

A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Sosna graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Sosna was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2020 and Sports Business Journal’s “New Voices Under 30” list in 2019.

Commanders reportedly only interviewed a few candidates for the job, one of whom was former Eagles vice president of football administration Jake Rosenberg.

