Commanders select Washington safety Dominique Hampton at No. 161 overall

With the No. 161 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders selected Washington safety Dominique Hampton.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Hampton played six years for the Huskies and became a starter late in the 2021 season. In 2023, Hampton was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection for the Huskies, where he led the team with 109 tackles and had two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Hampton is an interesting size/speed pick who can contribute on special teams. At the NFL combine, Hampton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and had a 39″ vertical leap.

Here is NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on Hampton:

Average game film has to be weighed against his traits and the potential of what he could do with pro coaching. Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He’s more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage. He’s willing in run support, but erratic angles to the tackle and below-average body control can lead to poor positioning and excessive arm tackles. Hampton’s traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire