Commanders select Temple linebacker Jordan Magee with 139th overall pick

The Washington Commanders selected Temple linebacker Jordan Magee with the No. 139 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. Magee was the Commanders’ first selection on Day 3 of the draft.

Magee joins a revamped linebacker corps that features newcomers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner and the returning Jamin Davis. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Magee became a starter in 2021 and never left the lineup. Magee led Temple in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

Here is NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on Magee:

There are occasions when it can be tough to discern between Magee’s instincts and his willingness to take aggressive tracks downhill at the first sight of an opening. He will void run-fit responsibilities at times but will also make more plays near the line of scrimmage. Magee lacks ideal size but plays with good strength and aggression and is able to bounce off bigger bodies to find his way to tackle tries from challenging angles. He has a good early trigger, but his sideline-to-sideline range is average. Magee needs to prove he can make plays with better discipline in order to become more than a solid backup with special teams value.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire