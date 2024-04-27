Commanders select TCU OL Brandon Coleman in the 3rd round of the NFL draft
With the No. 67 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders selected TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman. Washington had a massive need at offensive tackle and Coleman was a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs.
Coleman’s NFL future could be inside at guard, though. The 6-foot-4 1/2″, 313-pounder started 34 total games with TCU, 22 of which were at left tackle. Coleman’s other 12 starts came at guard.
Washington hosted Coleman recently on a top 30 visit.
At the NFL combine, Coleman’s arms measured 34 5/8″, which is above the threshold for playing offensive tackle.
Here is NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on Coleman:
Three-year starter and team captain in 2023 with outstanding length and the potential to offer roster flexibility. Coleman will be scouted and drafted as a guard but might be able to handle a move to tackle in an emergency. He’s broad and fits up blocks with pretty good accuracy when his hands are right, but he’s never going to be a lane clearer in the run game. Coleman’s experience at tackle helps his chances of protecting NFL quarterbacks as a guard. He pass protects with efficient hands and sound technique, but his reactive athleticism is very average, which could be trouble against sub-package rushers.