Commanders select QB Jayden Daniels with 2nd pick in NFL draft
The Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.
Daniels (6-4, 210 pounds) was widely considered a top-three quarterback in this year’s class. Behind Caleb Williams, Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye were considered the second- and third-best QBs in 2024.
Daniels spent the first three years of his career at Arizona State, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6,025 yards with 32 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 29 games.
After transferring to LSU, Daniels completed 68.6% of his passes for 2,913 yards with 17 touchdowns in 2022 while adding 885 yards and 11 scores on the ground. Last fall, Daniels had a huge season as a fifth-year senior with 3,812 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Daniels won the Heisman Trophy — given to college football’s best player — and a host of other awards in 2023 after leading LSU to a 9-3 record. He’s now set to enter the NFL as a 23-year-old rookie.
