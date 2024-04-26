Commanders select LSU QB Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders have found their quarterback of the future. With the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, completed 72% of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels began his career at Arizona State, where he played for three seasons before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old Daniels heads to Washington in a quarterback room that features veteran Marcus Mariota and Jake Fromm.

The primary knock on Daniels throughout the pre-draft process was his size. While standing almost 6-foot-4, Daniels weighs 210 pounds, but LSU coach Brian Kelly said Daniels weighed 170 pounds when he arrived in Baton Rouge in 2022.

Since the year 2000, the Commanders have selected No. 2 overall four times: LB LaVar Arrington (2000), QB Robert Griffin III (2012), DE Chase Young (2020) and Daniels.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire