Commanders select LSU QB Jayden Daniels with No. 2 pick

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders have selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner joins Washington with a ton of experience and can score touchdowns left and right. Daniels scored 40 passing touchdowns and another 10 scores on the ground for LSU last season. The 2023 First Team All-American played with the Tigers for two years after three seasons at Arizona State, getting comparisons to Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

Since Kirk Cousins in 2017, Washington has started 11 different quarterbacks. The team hopes Daniels can stop this trend for the foreseeable future.

