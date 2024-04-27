Commanders select Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott at No. 53 overall

With the 53rd overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.

Sinnott, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound native of Waterloo, Iowa, began his career as a walk-on and was also a standout hockey player.

Sinnott didn’t play as a freshman and appeared in 12 games in 2021. He took over as K-State’s starting tight end in 2022 and quickly developed into an All-Big-12 Conference performer. Sinnott was even better in 2023, catching 49 passes for 676 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per reception with six touchdowns.

Here is NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on Sinnott:

Athletic F tight end with an ability to add value in the passing game and handle some blocking duties in space. The former walk-on has added 40 pounds to his frame without losing his speed or agility. He’s an adequate route runner with the quickness to compete against man coverage on all three levels and get additional yards after the catch. He lacks NFL physicality to hold up on blocking duties near the line, and he needs to prove he can play with quicker, stronger hands as a pass catcher. Sinnott is a Day 3 talent but his NFL journey could be determined by whether he can get just a little bit better in all phases.

