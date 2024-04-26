Commanders select Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton at No. 36 overall

The Washington Commanders selected Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton at No. 36 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 304-pound Newton was a three-year starter for the Fighting Illini, twice earning first-team All-Big Ten conference and was also a two-time All-American.

Newton is a bit of a surprising pick, considering Washington’s defensive tackle depth. The Commanders have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne under contract. Washington also has third-year defensive tackles John Ridgeway and Phidarian Mathis. Mathis was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire