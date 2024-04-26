Advertisement

Commanders select Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton at No. 36 overall

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

The Washington Commanders selected Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton at No. 36 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 304-pound Newton was a three-year starter for the Fighting Illini, twice earning first-team All-Big Ten conference and was also a two-time All-American.

Newton is a bit of a surprising pick, considering Washington’s defensive tackle depth. The Commanders have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne under contract. Washington also has third-year defensive tackles John Ridgeway and Phidarian Mathis. Mathis was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire