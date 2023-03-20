Commanders select athletic left tackle in new 3-round mock draft

The Washington Commanders used the first week of free agency to upgrade the roster. While the Commanders didn’t do anything extravagant — outside of extending franchise-tagged defensive tackle Daron Payne — they filled multiple holes without breaking the budget.

Even though Washington added two offensive linemen last week, the position remains a focal point in next month’s NFL draft. The good news is the Commanders shouldn’t feel desperate to add any specific position with their first-round pick. While certain positions, such as defensive tackle and wide receiver, should be off-limits for Washington, the best-player-available approach should be the way to go.

In a new three-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the Commanders land their left tackle of the future at No. 16 overall in Anton Harrison of Oklahoma. Harrison is a Washington, D.C. native and could play either tackle position for the Commanders, but in this scenario would be left tackle Charles Leno’s likely backup in 2023.

Even with the Commanders signing right tackle Andrew Wylie, Charles Leno Jr. is 32 years old and is entering the more experienced two seasons of his contract. They could draft his eventual replacement while not having to throw the rookie out there right away.

Drafting a future left tackle to move into the starting lineup next year would be an ideal scenario for Washington while giving them depth in 2023.

In the second round, PFF sends Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks to Washington. Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU, has a lot of upside. He may not have the same profile as Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon and Joey Porter Jr., but he does project to be an excellent NFL cornerback.

In the third round, the Commanders select SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice. Yeah, I don’t see that one happening. Rice is a fine player, but there are so many other ways Washington could and should go here.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire