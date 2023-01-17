Commanders seek permission to interview Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell for OC

The Washington Commanders continue their search for an offensive coordinator by looking at veteran candidates. Over the weekend, it was reported that Washington had an interest in former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who politely declined due to being interested in only head coaching vacancies.

The Commanders are also interested in former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Shurmur is interviewing with the Commanders on Tuesday.

Washington is interested in another veteran offensive coordinator, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The Commanders requested permission to interview Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

It’s Bevell’s first year with Miami, where he coached Tua Tagovailoa in his breakout season. With Tagovailoa’s injuries, Bevell was also responsible for getting seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson ready. Thompson would start three games in 2022, including almost leading the Dolphins to an upset over the Bills in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

Bevell coached Brett Favre for six seasons with the Green Bay Packers before landing his first offensive coordinator job with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.

Bevell’s greatest success came in convincing the Seattle Seahawks to draft quarterback Russell Wilson in the 2012 NFL draft. Bevell coached Wilson for six seasons. He has also spent time as an offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to coaching quarterbacks and being a four-time offensive coordinator, Bevell has also been an interim head coach twice — with the Lions in 2020 and the Jaguars in 2021.

The New York Jets are also interested in Bevell for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

