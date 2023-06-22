Commanders season opener in 81 days: Washington’s best No. 81?

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 81 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 81?

Any serious Washington football fan already knows the best No. 81 in franchise history is Hall of Fame wide receiver James Arthur Monk.

On a MNF game at RFK, October 12, 1992, against the Denver Broncos, Mark Rypien took a short quarterback drop, looked to his right, and connected with Monk on a quick-out pattern for a first down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The RFK sell-out crowd instantly erupted. Fellow Redskins teammates immediately ran to Monk to congratulate him on becoming the all-time NFL leader in pass receptions. Here is the video of the historic moment.

In six NFL seasons, Monk collected over 70 receptions. In the 1985 season, Monk had 91 receptions. Even better, in the 1984 season, Monk broke Charlie Hennigan’s 1964 record of 101 receptions in an NFL season.

In the season finale, a thrilling home game at RFK against the then NFC East rival St Louis Cardinals, Monk set a then NFL all-time record with 106 receptions in the season.

Monk wasn’t finished being an NFL leader. The very next season (1985), he was the NFL leader in receptions yards per game at 81.7.

Advertisement

The former Syracuse Orangeman was physically tough, having played running back before converting to receiver his senior season. As a sophomore, Monk averaged 5.1 yards a carry in his 110 rushing attempts and then 4.2 yards per carry in his 136 rushing attempts as a junior.

In his senior season, Monk caught 40 passes for 716 yards averaging 17.9 yards a reception. It was enough to convince Redskins General Manager Bobby Beathard to make Monk Washington’s 1st round choice (18th overall) in the 1980 draft.

In his 14 years in Washington, Monk collected 888 receptions, gaining 12,026 (13.5 ypr) scoring on 65 reception touchdowns. Monk then played one season for the Jets (46 receptions) and Eagles (6 receptions) before retiring.

Monk was voted to the 1980s All-Decade Team. He was a three-time Super Bowl Champion with Washington and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the 2008 Class, along with long-time teammate Darrell Green.

Advertisement

Who could forget the reception Monk received in Canton when he was introduced? In addition, his speech further revealed the mature, sober-minded man that Art Monk had become.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire