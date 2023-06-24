Commanders season opener in 79 days: Washington’s best No. 79?

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 79 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 79?

Ty Nsekhe (2015-18) was a good swing tackle for Washington. At 6-8, 325 Nsekhe was massive at either tackle position. In 2016 he was forced into action as a starter four straight games during another suspension of starter Trent Williams. Though not Trent Williams, Nsekhe performed admirably.

Coy Bacon came to Washington in 1978, but couldn’t wear jersey No. 79 because Ron McDole was playing his last NFL season in No. 79. Bacon then wore No. 79 his last three NFL seasons 1979-81, generating an impressive 13.5 and 11.0 sacks in ’79 and ’80. At age 39, in 1981, Bacon had three sacks in three games before an injury cut his season short, ending his NFL career.

Ron McDole was one of the original “Over the Hill Gang” brought to Washington by George Allen in 1971. McDole played through the 1978 season. The former Nebraska Cornhusker collected 42.5 sacks in his eight seasons in Washington, including his career high of 9.5 in 1976 at the age of 37. Almost magically, the defensive end in a four man front, intercepted six passes with Washington, including a touchdown in 1971. He is the second-best to wear No. 79 in franchise history.

Jim Lachey is the best Washington player to have worn No. 79. The former Ohio State Buckeye was traded to Washington in the Jay Schroeder trade to the Raiders. Lachey was instantly a starter at left tackle, as Joe Jacoby was moved to right tackle. Lachey was a Pro Bowler three consecutive seasons 1989-91 and first team All-Pro in 1990 and 1991. Sadly in 1993 a bad knee injury forced out the entire season and limited him to three games in 1995, having played his last at age 32.

Much of the success of the 1991 Washington team can be attributed to the offensive line – The Hogs V2. They allowed just NINE sacks in 19 games. LT to RT: Lachey, McKenzie, Bostic, Schlereth and Jacoby. It doesn't get any better.#WashingtonFootballhttps://t.co/Zscqk2NAyg pic.twitter.com/GH3tNh6L0O — TheHogsdotNetv2 (@TheHogsdotNetv2) January 26, 2022

