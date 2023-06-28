Commanders season opener in 75 days: Washington’s best No. 75?

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 75 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 75?

Eric Williams (1990-93) came to Washington in 1990 following six seasons with the Detroit Lions. Williams teamed with Tim Johnson; the duo became a great combo in plugging the middle for the playoff team of 1990 and also the 1991 Super Bowl Champion team. Williams played in 15 games during that 1991 season as Washington’s front four was Charles Mann and Fred Stokes at defensive ends joining Williams and Johnson the tackles.

Terry Hermeling (1970-80) began his NFL career in 1970 as a defensive end. Hermeling was then transitioned to offensive tackle in 1971, playing tackle from 1971-1975 and then again from 1978-1980. Washington moved Hermeling inside, starting him at guard in 1976 and 1977. All 120 games of his NFL career were played in the Burgundy and Gold, and he started 103 of those games.

Brandon Scherff (2015-2021) was drafted the fifth overall selection of the 2015 NFL draft as a tackle. But early in practices, Scherff was moved inside to guard, where he instantly became a team leader on the offensive line unit. Guard was clearly his better position as Scherff was selected for five Pro Bowls with Washington. In 2020, the former Iowa Hawkeye was voted to the AP All-Pro First Team.

Watch Brandon Scherff at the top of the screen 👀👀👀💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/dYy6OBCjHH — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire