Commanders season opener in 74 days: Washington’s best No. 74?

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 74 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 74?

Markus Koch (1986-1991) was a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman who could provide flexibility playing both tackle and end. Drafted in the second round (30th overall), Koch brought high expectations. He was very active and productive on special teams but never really developed into the star some expected. He did start 13 games during the 1990 playoff season. He also started 6,7 and 6 games of the 1988, 1989, and 1991 Super Bowl Championship seasons. He started 34 of his 68 games, collecting 10.5 sacks.

Jim Snowden (1965-71) started 97 of the 98 games he played for Washington at left tackle and right tackle. Drafted 59th overall out of Notre Dame in the 1964 NFL Draft by Washington, he missed the 1964 season. However, Snowden then was durable and dependable, playing in every single regular season game for his entire seven years with Washington.

@VintageBrowns Sonny Jurgensen on the run at Municipal Stadium in November 1967. Fellow Duke Blue Devil Bob Matheson with the tackle. pic.twitter.com/yCkhlAZAJZ — Dan Tejas (@DanSmit27845702) May 4, 2022

George Starke (1973-84) was drafted by Washington in the 11th round (272 overall) in the 1971 NFL draft. It looked like Starke may not make it in the NFL when he was waived by Washington, then by Kansas City, then Dallas, before Washington tried Starke again in 1973, and he started seven games. By 1974 Starke was the full-time starting right tackle, a job he kept until injuries forced him to miss seven games of his final NFL season (1984). Starke was an original member of “the Hogs” and a starter for two NFC Championship teams and the 1982 Super Bowl championship team. Starke was voted one of the 70 Greatest Washington Redskins.

2023 Kickoff Countdown 74 days until Week 1 No. 74 – George Starke The legendary “Head Hog” started 147 games at offensive tackle in the District from 1973-1984, playing in two Super Bowls, and helping lead Washington to the world title in 1982 pic.twitter.com/wmB28CnPUQ — P.W. McDonnell (@burdmanDMV) June 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire