Commanders season opener in 71 days: Washington’s best No. 71?

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 71 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 71?

Karl Lorch (1976-81) came to Washington in 1976 after being drafted 234th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 1973 draft. In his six seasons with Washington, Lorch played in 90 games, starting 52. In those six seasons, Lorch managed to recover 6 fumbles while also accumulating 25.5 quarterback sacks. He played his college football at USC, was primarily the left defensive mind for Washington, and retired following the 1981 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Mann (1983-93) was a third-round draft choice (84th overall) out of Nevada in 1983. He became the full-time defensive end by his second season, starting opposite of Dexter Manley, forming perhaps the best pass-rushing ends in the NFL in the 1980s. Mann was a four-time pro bowler, starting at defensive end in 3 Washington Super Bowls (XVIII, XXII, XXVI). Four times Mann achieved double-digit sacks in a season: 14.5 (1985), 10.0 (1986), 10.0 (1989) and 11.5 (1991).

It's Charles Mann's birthday today! Check out this clip of him tossing Kevin Gogan of the Cowboys out of the way before sacking Danny White during a 1987 showdown at RFK pic.twitter.com/kOg9oMsQaJ — jacoby4HOF (@Jacoby4HOF) April 12, 2023

Trent Williams (2010-19) was the 4th overall selection out of Oklahoma in the 2012 NFL draft. For seven consecutive seasons Williams was named a Pro Bowler (2012-18). Williams was one of the better, more mobile athletes at offensive tackle. He was traded to San Francisco after sitting out the 2019 season and has back-to-back All-Pro seasons (2021-22). He will most certainly be voted into the Hall of Fame one day.

John Lynch really made the steal of the offseason getting Big Trent Williams from Washington for a 5th rounder & future 3rd. A 7 X Pro Bowler, Williams is a monster in the line. Big shoes to fill but he’s the perfect replacement for the legend Joe Staley. | #49ers pic.twitter.com/VAWqAqXzTb — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 27, 2020

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire