Commanders season opener in 68 days: Washington’s best No. 68

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 68 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 68?

There is no debate on this one. In fact, two players who wore No.68 stand out as having made a significant impact.

Joe Patton (1994-98) was drafted in the third round (97 overall) out of Alabama A&M by Washington in 1994. In Patton’s five seasons with Washington, his flexibility proved to be a great asset as Patton played both guard and both tackle positions. Patton played in 61 games, starting 54. In the 1998 offseason, Washington offered and signed Patton to a new five-year deal. However, they were not pleased with some of Patton’s work habits following the deal, and he was released during the 1999 preseason. The Jaguars signed Patton, but he never appeared in another NFL game.

RIP Joseph Cephus Patton IV (1/5/72 – 9/13/2022) Joe played for the Redskins from 1994-1998, starting 54 games at several spots across the offensive line. #HTTR4LIFE #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BCbKYVx9Pr — ImJustFranchasca (@RedskinsTexas) September 16, 2022

Russ Grimm (1981-1991) was perhaps the best offensive lineman in franchise history. Many may have forgotten that Grimm was a good and tough athlete in high school, playing quarterback and linebacker. Recruited to be a college linebacker, he was switched after two seasons to the offensive line where he found his best position.

The former Pitt Panther was a college teammate of Redskins teammate Mark May and was drafted in the third round (69 overall) by Washington in 1981. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro 1st team and once second team. Grimm was voted to the NFL All-1980s decade team, and a member of four NFC championship teams and three Super Bowl championship teams.

In the 80s, there wasn't a better NFL team to run the "Counter-Trey" or "Counter-Gap" than the Redskins, who established the best rushing attack in the league. Russ Grimm and Joe Jacoby executed this play masterfully!. #HTTR #HOGS pic.twitter.com/KzR2yyElbP — David Menassé (@Frekiwolf) January 25, 2018

Following the 1991 Super Bowl championship season, Grimm retired, deciding to go immediately into NFL coaching. Grimm was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2010.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire