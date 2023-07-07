Commanders season opener in 66 days: Washington’s best No. 66

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 66 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 66?

There is no question Joe Jacoby is the greatest Washington player to wear No. 66. There are some other players deserving of mention.

Carl Kammerer (1963-69) was an insignificant linebacker during his two seasons in San Francisco (1961-62) and his first two in Washington (1963-64). Yet, when switched to a 4-3 defensive end, Kammerer had two huge seasons. In 1966 Kammerer sacked opposing quarterbacks 17.5 times! He proved it was no fluke in 1967 with another 11.5 sacks and retired after the 1969 season with 43.5 sacks for his career.

forgotten Carl Kammerer had 17½ sacks in 1966https://t.co/L589YXx5YC pic.twitter.com/dZLYnOiVb0 — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) April 18, 2022

Chris Chester (2011-14) and Derrick Dockery (2003-06, 2009-10) were two effective guards for Washington. Chester started all 16 games each of his four seasons with Washington after playing five with the Ravens. He later played two with the Falcons. Dockery was drafted 81st by Washington in the 2003 draft. The former Texas Longhorn also had four seasons he started all 16 games for Washington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Jacoby (1981-1993) unbelievably was not even drafted out of Louisville. Joe Gibbs has even admitted he initially was confused, thinking Jacoby was a defensive lineman. But into his rookie year, Gibbs and all Redskins fans knew who Jacoby was, as he started a surprising 13 games. Jacoby would become a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, a four-time Super Bowl starter and three-time Super Bowl champion. He was also voted to the all-1980s Decade team. He played most of his seasons at left tackle, then right tackle when Washington acquired LT Jim Lachey. Late in his career, he also played some guard.

Today (July 6, is Joe Jacoby’s 64th birthday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire