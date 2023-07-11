Commanders season opener in 62 days: Washington’s best No. 62

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 62 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 62?

John Nisby had already twice been a Pro Bowler (1959, 1961) with Pittsburgh when he came to Washington. The former Pacific Tiger was then traded to Washington for the 1962 season. In addition, Washington also traded for Cleveland’s Bobby Mitchell. The addition of the right guard Nisby and receiver/returner Mitchell’s 1,384 receiving yards upgraded the Washington offense as the team recorded a 5-7-2 record in 1962. Additionally, both Mitchell and Nisby were voted to the 1962 Pro Bowl, becoming the first Washington black players in the Pro Bowl. Nisby started 40 of the 42 games in which he played for Washington. He retired after the 1964 season.

1963 Topps Football #163 JOHN NISBY SP Wash. Redskins AUTOGRAPH BGS Authentic!: $9.99 (1 Bid) End Date: Thursday Aug-9-2018 13:33:07 PDT Bid now | Add to watch list https://t.co/6Phr6DLpqq pic.twitter.com/rmAah8JLqN — SportsCardKing.com (@SportsCardKing_) August 9, 2018

Ray Schoenke (1966-75) was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys 146th overall in the 1963 NFL draft. After two seasons of playing tackle for Dallas, he missed the 1965 season. Picked up by Washington, the former SMU Mustang played both guard positions and left tackle for the next ten seasons in Burgundy and Gold. Schoenke showed his versatility in 1974 when Terry Hermeling missed the season due to injury; Schoenke moved outside to tackle, starting all but one game. He moved back inside in 1975, starting ten games, the last year of his NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire