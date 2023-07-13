Commanders season opener in 60 days: Washington’s best No. 60

John Wilbur (1971-74), after four seasons with Dallas to launch his NFL career, played for the Rams in 1970 under George Allen. Allen then brought Wilbur with him to Washington, making Wilbur one of the “Ramskins,” as they were called. He then played four seasons for Washington. Wilbur was quite dependable his first three seasons in Washington, starting all 14 games, including his starting every game during the NFC Championship season (1972). In his last season (1974) injuries limited him to one game, and that was his last game in the NFL.

Fred Stokes (1989-92) came to Washington following his first two NFL seasons with the Rams (1987-88). Stokes, at right end, played in all 16 games, starting 10 of the Super Bowl Championship season of 1991. Stokes registered 7.5 and 6.5 sacks during the 1990 and 1991 seasons, respectively. In his four seasons in Washington, Stokes accumulated 20.5 sacks. In his nine NFL seasons, he totaled 38.0 sacks.

Chris Samuels (2000-09) is the greatest Washington player to have worn jersey No. 60. The left tackle out of Alabama was drafted third overall in the 2000 NFL draft. In his ten Washington seasons, Samuels started all 141 games in which he played. Six times Samuels was voted a Pro Bowler. In six NFL seasons, Samuels played in and started all 16 regular season games. Samuels was still going strongly for Washington in 2009 until a neck injury limited him to only five games that season, and it became his last NFL season.

