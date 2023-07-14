Commanders season opener in 59 days: Washington’s best No. 59

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 59 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 59?

Brad Dusek (1974-81) was drafted by the Patriots (3rd round in the 1973 draft. But just before the season began, Dusek was traded to the Redskins. Playing all 14 games of the season on special teams in 1973, Dusek became a starter in the 1974 season. For the next five seasons, Dusek played in and started each and every game for Washington. He appeared in every game during the 1980 season, starting 14 of the 16 regular season games. Dusek started nine of his ten 1981 games, ending his NFL career. The former Texas A&M Aggie recovered three fumbles for Washington that he returned for touchdowns. Sadly Dusek, in recent years, is battling ALS.

London Fletcher (2007-13) came to Washington after having played four seasons for the Rams (1998-2001) and five for the Bills (2002-2006). Fletcher was Mr. Dependable, as he played in all 16 games each season of his NFL career. In his seven Washington seasons, Fletcher started every single game of those regular seasons. Fletcher earned four consecutive Pro Bowl trips with Washington (2009-12) when he was ages 34, 35, 36 and 37. When Fletcher was age 36 in 2011, he led the NFL with 166 combined tackles.

