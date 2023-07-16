Commanders season opener in 57 days: Washington’s best No. 57

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 57 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 57?

Rich Milot (1979-87) was not drafted until the seventh round (182) by Bobby Beathard in the 1979 NFL draft. Milot had played linebacker at Penn State, and though not fast, he was a quick study and ended up playing in 121 games for Washington, starting 91. Milot never scored a touchdown from his linebacker spot, but he did intercept 13 passes, recovered five fumbles and registered 20.5 sacks in his nine years with Washington. He was a key figure on three Super Bowl teams and two Super Bowl championship teams. Milot later credited his linebacker coach Larry Peccatiello, saying he was a teacher of the game. Milot may have had his best game in a 1984 playoff loss to the Bears as Milot collected 3.5 QB sacks and recovered a fumble. Milot died on Aug. 13, 2021; Milot was 64.

Ken Harvey (1994-98) came to Washington after playing his first six NFL seasons with the Cardinals. The Cardinals had drafted the former California Bear in the 1988 draft, 12th overall. Harvey played his last five seasons in Washington. He started every game his first three seasons, only missing one game due to injury his first four seasons in Washington. He was a Pro Bowler in each of those four seasons (1994-97). His final NFL season was limited to 11 games due to injury (1998). Harvey was very intense and made things happen for Washington. For instance, in his five Washington seasons, Harvey forced 13 fumbles, recovered six fumbles, registered 391 combined tackles (326 solo, 65 assisted) and sacked opposing quarterbacks 41.5 times. In 2002, Harvey was appropriately named one of the 70 greatest Washington Redskins.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire