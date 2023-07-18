Commanders season opener in 55 days: Washington’s best No. 55

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 55 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 55?

Andre Collins (1990-94) was a Penn State linebacker drafted 46th overall by Washington in 1990. An instant starter, Collins started all 75 games he was able to play for Washington in his five seasons. Collins had the distinction of intercepting Brett Favre’s first NFL pass and returning it for a touchdown. In fact, Collins intercepted eight passes, returning three for touchdowns. He forced three fumbles, recovered two and registered 18.5 quarterback sacks with Washington.

Chris Hanburger (1965-78) was a Hall of Fame inductee in the 2011 class. Many more had been enshrined, having accomplished less, but Hanburger was finally given his due. Out of North Carolina, the former Tar Heel was drafted 245th overall by Washington in 1965. By his second season, he was the full-time starter at right linebacker in a 4-3 scheme. In that 1966 season, he was a Pro Bowler. It would be his first of nine seasons being a Pro Bowler. Hanburger was AP All-Pro second team in 1969 and 1974. The AP voted Hanburger All-Pro first team in 1972, 1973 and 1975. In the 1972 season when Washington won the NFC before losing to Miami in Super Bowl VII, he was voted third place in AP Defensive Player of the Year. Hanburger finished his career with 19 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He recovered 17 fumbles, returning three for touchdowns, while recording 45.5 quarterback sacks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire