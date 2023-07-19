Commanders season opener in 54 days: Washington’s best No. 54

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 54 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 54?

Actually this time there is not one player who stands out as the best in Washington NFL history who wore No. 54.

Yet, there are three who certainly deserve honorable mention.

Kurt Gouveia (1987-94, 99) was drafted 213th overall by Washington in the 1986 draft. The former linebacker out of BYU for his first several seasons primarily played special teams and on some passing situations. He enjoyed a big interception in Super Bowl XXVI against the Bills, nearly returning the pass for a touchdown. In 1992 and 1993, he started 14 and 16 games, respectively. In nine Washington seasons, Gouveia intercepted seven passes (one TD), recovered one fumble (one TD), and was credited with 588 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Mason Foster (2015-18) came to Washington for his final four NFL seasons after he had played four seasons in Tampa. For Washington, Foster played in 50 games, starting 38. The former Washington Huskie intercepted three passes, defended eight passes, forced two fumbles and recovered three. He accumulated 323 tackles (217 solo, 106 assisted) and 15 tackles for a loss.

Mason Foster's agent unhappy with Redskins' front office in Twitter thread. READ: https://t.co/ZIoqf1AoTF pic.twitter.com/f3IbapQNbF — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 24, 2019

Bob Kuziel (1975-80) is no doubt an answer to a trivia question, as the starting center who started after Len Hauss (who had started all but two games in his 14 seasons in 1964-77) and Jeff Bostic (one of the original Hogs). Kuziel began his NFL career in New Orleans before coming to Washington. When Hauss retired following the 1977 season, Kuziel was the starter for the next three seasons (1978-80), which were the Jack Pardee years as head coach.

You can follow Ivan Lambert on Twitter @IvanLambert18 and Commanders Wire @Washington_Wire

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire