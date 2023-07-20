Commanders season opener in 53 days: Washington’s best No. 53

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 53days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 53?

Marcus Washington (2004-08) came to Washington following his four NFL seasons with the Colts (2000-03). In his very first season in Burgundy and Gold, Washington was a Pro Bowler, leading the team in tackles (107), including 15 tackles for a loss. When the linebacker drafted out of Auburn had completed his five seasons in Washington, he had started 66 of his 68 games, defended 20 passes and forced ten fumbles, recovering five. He was credited with 382 tackles, 37 for a loss, 14 QB hits and 19.5 QB sacks.

Harold McLinton (1969-78), out of Southern, was drafted 139th by Washington in the 1969 NFL draft. McLinton split the starts with Myron Pottios (8-6) during the 1972 Super Bowl run for Washington. He became the full-time starter in 1974 and remained so his last five seasons with Washington (1974-78). He started 104 of 127 games played, intercepted four passes (one TD), recovered six fumbles and collected four quarterback sacks. The run-stuffing middle linebacker was affectionately called “tank” by his teammates. McLinton was struck by a car on Oct. 1, 1980, and died on Oct. 31. He was only 33 years of age. Harold was voted one of the 70 Greatest Redskins in 2002.

1973 Topps Football Original Color Negative. Harold McLinton REDSKINS https://t.co/2KIbqi5Mta pic.twitter.com/OxlCFAGWaP — john edwardsen (@followbacksen) January 11, 2020

Jeff Bostic (1980-93) was an undrafted, undersized, unheralded center out of Clemson. His older brother Joe (G/T) had been good enough to have been drafted by the Cardinals 64th overall in 1979. After not starting a game in his rookie season, Jeff became the starter for Washington in 1981, starting every game until injured in 1985. Much smaller than the other Hogs, Jeff was listed at 268 pounds. He was the starter for four Washington Super Bowl teams (1982, 1983, 1987, 1991), including being a Pro Bowler in 1983. His 1992 season was cut short to only four games due to injury and he retired after the 1993 season. Jeff was voted one of the 70 Greatest Redskins in 2002.

