Commanders season opener in 48 days: Washington’s best No. 48

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 48 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 48?

Stephen Davis (1996-2002) came to Washington from Auburn University, being drafted 102nd overall in the 1996 NFL draft. Interestingly, Davis (6-0, 230) was a fullback and used very little in the Washington offense to carry the ball. In his first three seasons (1996-98), Davis carried the ball 23, 141, and 34 times.

However, in 1999, Norv Turner had seen enough to realize Davis could be a workhorse half-back, and his career skyrocketed upward. That season, Davis carried 290 times, gaining 1,405 yards as his 17 rushing touchdowns led the NFL, as did his rushing average of 100.4 yards per game. Davis averaged an impressive 4.8 yards a carry.

1/8/2000 – The @Redskins defeat the Lions 27-13 to advance to the divisional round to face TB. The ‘99 Redskins are my favorite team of the last 30 years. Led by Brad Johnson and one of my favorite Redskins of all time, Stephen Davis, WAS sported the @NFL’s #2 ranked offense. pic.twitter.com/xhSAID739X — AB (@andrew_burton) May 19, 2020

In his next two seasons (2000-2001), Davis gained 1,318 and 1,432 yards before a shoulder injury limited Davis to 12 games in 2002 (820 yards). Unfortunately, Davis was set to count $11 million on the 2003 salary cap, so he was released and signed with the Panthers.

In his seven Washington seasons, Davis gained 5,790 yards (4.2 a carry), rushing for 45 touchdowns and 327 first downs. Davis was a Pro Bowler for Washington in 1999 and 2000.

Davis rushed for a career-high 1,444 yards averaging 4.5 a carry, becoming a Pro Bowler for the Panthers in 2003. However, injuries and NFL wear-and-tear on a running back’s body greatly diminished his last two seasons with the Panthers (2004-05) and his last NFL season (2006) with the Rams.

Davis was named to the 90 Greatest Washington players in franchise history in the 2022 season as they added ten players, bringing the total to 90.

