Commanders season opener in 45 days: Washington’s best No. 45

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 45 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 45?

Jeris White (1980-82) came to Washington following three seasons in Miami (1974-76) and three in Tampa (1977-79). White had been drafted in Miami in 1974 when a younger Bobby Beathard was in the player personnel department. Beathard then brought White to Washington because the Redskins had two aging corners in Joe Lavender and Lemar Parrish. Sure enough, White started all 9 regular season and 4 playoff games of the shortened 1982 season. White intercepted 5 passes and recovered 3 fumbles for Washington in his three seasons in DC. In the Wild Card round of the 1982 playoffs, White intercepted a Detroit pass, returning it 77 yards for Washington’s first score in a 31-7 rout of the Lions.

Barry Wilburn (1985-89) was drafted 219th overall by Washington in the 1985 NFL draft. The Ole Miss cornerback, in his five seasons with Washington, intercepted a very impressive 19 passes, including a 100-yard touchdown return against the Vikings in the 1987 season finale that Washington won in overtime. Wilburn also forced two fumbles, recovering four. In 1987, Wilburn led the NFL with 9 interceptions and was voted AP 1st Team All-Pro.

