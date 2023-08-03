Commanders season opener in 39 days: Washington’s best No. 39

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 39 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 39?

Honestly, there has not been a great Washington player who wore No. 39 for the Burgundy and Gold.

There are, however, two who made significant contributions I’d like to recognize.

Otis Wonsley (1981-85) had been drafted by the NY Giants 229th overall in 1980. Not making the Giants, he came to Washington in 1981 and quickly made his impression on special teams and thus made the roster. Wonsley, a fullback in his five years, only totaled 61 carries for 181 yards. A highlight of Wonsley’s career was in 1984 when Joe Gibbs determined to use Wonsley in some short-yardage situations. The result was four rushing touchdowns. The other highlight for Wonsley that was significant occurred in Super Bowl XVII. Washington had the ball 4th & 1 at the Miami 43-yard line in the final quarter, trailing 17-13. We remember John Riggins ran the ball. What we’ve forgotten was every man on the left side made his block allowing Riggins to be man-on-man with Don McNeal. Those on the left side were TE Clint Didier, LT Joe Jacoby, LG Russ Grimm, and FB Otis Wonsley leading Riggins through the left side. Notice on the play Wonsley explodes forward, knocking linebacker Earnest Rhone off of his feet, freeing Riggins into the secondary. The most significant offensive play in Washington history and No. 39 reserve fullback Otis Wonsley played a “major role!”

Jeremy Reaves (2018- current) knows about living from day to day in the NFL. He was undrafted, signed by the Eagles, waived, signed by Washington, and waived. In fact, Reaves has been signed to or reverted back to the practice squad eight times in his career. But the safety from South Alabama continued to persevere. From 2018 through 2021, Reaves played in 2, 9, 9 and 5 regular season games. Then in 2022, Reaves remained on the active roster throughout the season for the first time in his career. Excelling on special teams throughout the season, Reaves was chosen to the Pro Bowl as the NFC special teams representative. He was also named a first-team All-Pro — a rarity for Washington under the previous ownership.

