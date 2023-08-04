Commanders season opener in 38 days: Washington’s best No. 38

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 38 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 38?

Two players deserve special mention who wore No. 38 for Washington.

Clarence Harmon (1977-82) came to Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 1977. When John Riggins was limited to five games, Harmon began to see more action at running back in his rookie season (94 carries for 310 yards). In 1979 Harmon’s third season, he began to assert himself as a reliable 3rd down back, catching 32 passes for 434 yards (an impressive 13.6 yards per reception) and five touchdowns. In 1980, Harmon caught a career-high 54 passes for 534 yards (9.9 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. In Harmon’s last two seasons, he was relegated to spot duty and mostly special teams. He was a member of Washington’s 1982 Super Bowl XVII championship team.

Clarence Harmon (1977-1982)

74 Games, 27 Starts

1374 Rush Yards, 5 TD

133 Rec, 1383 Yards, 11 TD

Career High 12 Rec, 118 Yards (Dec 7, 1980)

Super Bowl XVII Champion#HTTR #Redskins #NFL pic.twitter.com/lEgsLFRZCJ — Every Redskin Ever (@EveryRedskin) April 11, 2023

George Rogers (1985-87) came to Washington in 1985 following his first four seasons in New Orleans and 995 rushing attempts for 4,267 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. Rogers instantly brought Washington a tough, productive runner, rushing 231 times for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns and a 4.7 yards per carry. The following 1986 season, Rogers carried 303 times for 1,203 yards and an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns as Washington played in the NFC Championship game. 1987 saw Rogers reach nearly 1,700 career carries (1,692), and he began to break down, gaining 613 yards on 163 carries. Rogers, though injured, played in both playoff wins and the Super Bowl XXII win over Denver. Rogers retired following the 1987 season.

Hoy es el cumpleaños de la leyenda George Rogers 🥳👉RB, Heisman Trophy 1980 (South Carolina);

👉#1 pick 1981 #NFL Draft #Saints

👉Campeón de la Super Bowl 1987 #WashingtonFootball Redskins @imaisterrena @miguelesses pic.twitter.com/LNx2E8uwRs — Victor Hasbani (@VictorHasbani84) December 8, 2021

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire