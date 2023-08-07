Commanders season opener in 35 days: Washington’s best No. 35

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to the Commanders season opener for 2023 in 35 days. Who was Washington’s best player wearing number 35?

Keith Griffin (1984-88) was drafted by Washington 279th overall in the 1984 NFL draft. The former Miami Hurricane running back was a member of the 1983 national championship Miami team. Even more, he was known to be the younger of three brothers who all played in the NFL (Archie, Ray, Keith). Keith spent most of his time on special teams, but he was part of the 1987 Super Bowl championship team and had a five-year NFL career with Washington.

This Saturday at Annapolis Mall – Redskins Super Bowl Champions Keith Griffin and Ricky Ervins pic.twitter.com/d7DpjKgieP — AboveAverageGraphing (@AAGraphing) December 15, 2014

Calvin Hill (1976-77) came to Washington in 1976 after being a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys (1969-74), where he was a Pro Bowler four seasons and All-Pro once. George Allen brought Hill to Washington as a free agent and then strangely used him too little in both of his seasons in Washington. So, Hill went to Cleveland (1978-81) and was an effective receiver out of the backfield.

Martin Mayhew (1989-92) came to Washington in 1989 as a free agent from the Buffalo Bills. He beat out Brian Davis to play the opposite cornerback of Darrell Green. The two speedsters proved to be a tough, effective duo for the Redskins. In his four Washington seasons, Mayhew started 48 games, intercepted 13 passes, returning one for a touchdown. He also recovered two fumbles and was credited with being in on 321 tackles. Mayhew started on the 1991 Super Bowl championship team, intercepting one pass against the Falcons in a 24-7 playoff win. Mayhew was the GM of the Detroit Lions (2008-2015) and has served as the Washington GM beginning in 2021.

Who says you can't come home? GM Martin Mayhew details why coming back to Washington is 'special.' pic.twitter.com/GJVHI3FBfA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 28, 2021

