Commanders season opener in 33 days: Washington’s best No. 33

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 33 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 33?

Sammy Baugh is the only player in Washington NFL history to wear jersey number 33. Four other players wore the jersey prior to Baugh, and this was also while the franchise was located in Boston.

But when the organization moved from Boston to Washington in 1937, it was their first-round draft choice (6th overall) who was given number 33, and no one has worn that jersey since.

Baugh played for Washington from 1937 through the 1952 season. Baugh was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Jan. 29, 1963. It was the original first class for the Hall of Fame and included 17 total enshrinees, such as Red Grange, Don Hutson, Jim Thorpe and Baugh.

So, what did the former Texas Christian player accomplish that resulted in his number being retired by Washington and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s first class?

Baugh led the NFL in pass completions (five seasons), completion percentage (eight seasons), yards gained passing (four seasons), touchdown passes (two seasons), touchdown percentage when passing (two seasons), yards gained per passing attempt (three seasons), yards gained per pass completion (one season), yards gained per game (five seasons), quarterback rating (three seasons), game-winning drives (nine seasons), yards per punt (five seasons), passes intercepted on defense (one season).

When Baugh concluded his NFL career following the 1952 season he had recorded 1,693 pass completions 21,886 passing yards, 187 passing touchdowns, 12.9 yards per pass completion, 45.1 yards per punt, 31 interceptions (on defense).

Baugh was a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, a two-time NFL champion, and a member of the 1940s All-Pro Team. He was, of course, voted to the 70 Greatest Redskins, is in the Washington Ring of Fame and was the first Washington player to have his jersey retired. He died on Dec. 17, 2008, at age 94.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire