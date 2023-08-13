Commanders season opener in 29 days: Washington’s best No. 29

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 29 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 29?

Three players deserve mention of those in Washington history wearing No. 29.

Sam Shade (1999-2002) came to Washington following his first four seasons in Cincinnati, who drafted him No. 102 overall in the 1995 draft. The safety out of Alabama started 48 of his 57 games played for Washington. He intercepted 6 passes, defended 24 passes, forced one fumble and recovered 6 fumbles. He registered 331 tackles (269 solo, 62 assisted) with 10 tackles for a loss and 3.5 quarterback sacks. His last NFL season was in 2002.

Kendall Fuller (2016-17, 2020- current) was drafted by Washington No. 84 overall in the 2016 draft. The cornerback out of Virginia Tech is amazingly one of four brothers to play in the NFL (Corey, Kyle, Vincent). After two seasons in Washington, Fuller was part of the 2018 trade that brought Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. He returned in 2020 as an unrestricted free-agent signee. Fuller led the NFL in 2022 with two interception returns for touchdowns. In his five Washington seasons, Fuller has started 59 of his 76 games, intercepted 12 passes (two touchdowns), defended 52 passes and forced one fumble. He has registered 276 tackles (213 solo, 63 assisted), including 8 tackles for a loss, 5 QB hits and 1.0 QB sacks.

Mark Murphy (1977-84) was undrafted out of Colgate. The free safety collected 6 interceptions in 1980, 7 in 1981 and led the NFL with 9 in 1983, when he was 1st team All-Pro. He started 74 of his 109 games, intercepted 27 passes and recovered 6 fumbles, along with recording 2.0 quarterback sacks. He started on two of Washington’s Super Bowl teams (1982, 1983). Murphy was voted one of the 70 Greatest Redskins in 2002. Murphy is currently the Green Bay Packers President and Chief Executive Officer.

