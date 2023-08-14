Commanders season opener in 28 days: Washington’s best No. 28

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 28 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 28?

The 1982 Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl and selecting last in the first round of the 1983 draft, chose a player from Texas A&I.

Bobby Beathard, then Redskins general manager, chose a small cornerback with blazing speed, Darrell Green, a player the vast majority of Redskins fans had never even heard of prior to that draft day.

A quick reaction came from Mike Nelms’ agent Richard Bennett. Nelms had been a Pro-Bowl returner for the Redskins, and Bennett responded to the Green selection stating the Redskins would trade Nelms, or he would sign with the Unites States Football League.

When Green later signed with Washington, Beathard, at the press conference, said, “We think Darrell is going to have a big impact on the Redskins in his career as a defensive back and a return specialist.” Beathard had no idea how prophetic he was that day.

Green made a huge impression in his very first game in the NFL when he came from way behind to chase down Dallas Cowboys speedster running back Tony Dorsett.

From 1983 through 1999, Green started every game he played but one. This being done at cornerback all the way through his age-39 season. In his last three seasons, he appeared in all but three games (ages 40-42) as a nickel back while also starting 10 of those 45 games.

Green, in all, played in 295 games for Washington, starting 258. He intercepted 54 passes, returning 6 for touchdowns. Green defended 33 passes, forced 5 fumbles, recovering 10 fumbles, two for touchdowns. Little Darrell Green was actually credited with being in on 1,202 tackles in his NFL career.

When Green retired, he was the oldest player to have played cornerback in the NFL at age 42. He was also the oldest to have returned an interception for a touchdown, at age 37. He also owned the record for most interceptions against one team, as Green had intercepted the Philadelphia Eagles 11 times.

Beathard’s prophecy had come true as Green made a huge impact at cornerback. It also came true as a returner when in the 1987 playoffs, at Chicago, with the score tied 14-14 in the third quarter, Green returned a Bears punt 52 yards for a touchdown. Washington defeated the Bears that day 21-17.

Green came up big in the playoffs, intercepting six passes and returning two for touchdowns. In the 1983 playoff win over the LA Rams, he had a 72-yard touchdown return, and in the 1991 NFC Championship game win over the Lions, he had a 32-yard interception touchdown return.

Green was a 7-time Pro Bowler, was named to the All-90s Decade Team, played on the 3 Super Bowl teams, was a two-time Super Bowl champion, was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins, is in the Washington Ring of Fame, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with teammate Art Monk in the Class of 2008.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire