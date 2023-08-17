Commanders season opener in 25 days: Washington’s best No. 25

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 25 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 25?

The franchise has seen players that excelled for short periods of time wearing No. 25.

George Allen brought Eddie Brown to Washington in 1975, a defensive back who couldn’t get playing time in Cleveland or Washington. So Brown returned punts. In 1976 Brown shined, leading the NFL in punt return yards (646), averaging 13.1 a return and making the Pro Bowl. His 71-yard touchdown return on a rain-soaked RFK turf on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals is still one of the best in franchise history. Brown was also a Pro Bowler in 1977 and then followed George Allen out to the Los Angeles Rams.

Chris Thompson (2013-19) was a tremendous receiver out of the backfield who would have accomplished so much more had he been able to stay healthy. 2017 was Thompson’s biggest year as he caught 39 passes for 510 yards averaging 13.1 yards per reception. However, Thompson was limited to only 10 games. In his seven Washington seasons, Thompson rushed for 1,194 yards averaging 4.8 a carry, and caught 212 passes for 1,772 yards averaging 8.4 a reception for 10 touchdowns.

The Raiders do not realize Chris Thompson is a problem. #SNF pic.twitter.com/RZ9Gdio8MC — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) September 25, 2017

Joe Washington (1981-84) came to Washington for his age-28 season in 1981, part of a draft day trade with the Baltimore Colts. Washington enjoyed a huge 1981 season when he rushed for 916 yards and caught 70 passes for 558 yards. 1983 was another big year for Joe as he rushed for 772 yards averaging 5.3 a carry, and caught 47 passes for 6 TD receptions averaging 9.7 yards a reception. Washington played a significant role on the three consecutive division-winning Redskins teams (1982-84), the Super Bowl Championship team (1982) and the Super Bowl 1983 team.

