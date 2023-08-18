Commanders season opener in 24 days: Washington’s best No. 24

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 24 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 24?

Several players had some big moments and accomplishment wearing No. 24 for Washington, and clearly one was the best player.

Shawn Springs (2004-08) was an experienced, skilled corner for Washington who intercepted 12 passes in his five seasons, even though three were cut short by injuries.

Stanley Richard (1995-98) was a durable, skilled safety during four seasons Washington was rebuilding, not making the playoffs. He collected 11 interceptions in his final four NFL seasons.

Lemar Parrish (1978-81) intercepted 21 passes in his four Washington seasons at corner back. With 9 interceptions, Parrish was AP 1st team in 1979. With 7 interceptions in 1980 at age 33, Parrish was AP 2nd team.

Kelvin Bryant (1986-90) came to Washington at age 26, and primarily as a third-down running back he caught 154 passes for 1,634 yards (10.6 per reception) and 14 touchdown receptions. He also rushed for 1,186 yards averaging 4.6 yards a carry and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Champ Bailey (1999-2003) was drafted by Washington with the 7th overall selection in the 1999 draft. Bailey was a Pro Bowl corner four consecutive seasons (2000-03) and led the NFL with 24 passes defended in 2002. However, Bailey wanted out of Washington and was traded with a second-round pick to Denver for Clinton Portis.

Bailey continued his stellar play and was a Pro Bowler eight seasons for Denver, including being AP 1st team three times and AP 2nd team twice. Bailey years after the trade jabbed the Redskins nation, “leaving the Redskins was the best thing to happen to my career.”

Though Bailey rejected a $55 million contract offer by the Redskins and wanted out of Washington, when he was elected into the Hall of Fame, he intentionally told the Colorado Springs Gazette, “Nobody from Washington had called me until three days ago. Nobody.” Why should they? He wanted out of Washington, didn’t he?

Yet, in 2022, Bailey was elected to Washington’s 90 Greatest Players list. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2019.

