Commanders season opener in 22 days: Washington’s best No. 22

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 22 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 22?

Three players deserve mention who wore No. 22 in franchise history.

Curtis Jordan (1981-86), after five seasons in Tampa Bay, came to Washington for six seasons. A safety, Jordan started 57 games for Washington, intercepting 11 passes, and recovering five fumbles (one touchdown). Jordan was a member of the 1982 Super Bowl championship team and the 1983 Super Bowl team.

Carlos Rogers (2005-2010) was drafted 9th overall by Washington in the 2005 NFL draft. In his six Washington seasons, Rogers started 68 games at corner, intercepting 8 passes (one touchdown), defended 76 passes, forced 4 fumbles, and recovered 3. He was credited with 302 tackles (206 solo, 42 assists), including 7 tackles for a loss. Rogers led the NFL in 2008 with 24 passes defended.

2006 Score 281 Carlos Rogers Washington Redskins (10038) – $0.30 https://t.co/LfiRYWrbNx pic.twitter.com/fhq7Y2rHQL — Tornado's Trading Cards (@guns5831) March 31, 2017

Mike Thomas (1975-78) was a running back Washington drafted 108th overall in the 1975 draft. Thomas was a pleasant surprise when he rushed for 919 yards and was voted AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. In his second season, he rushed for 1,101 yards, averaging 4.3 a carry and was a Pro Bowler. He rushed for 3,359 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in his four Washington seasons. A good receiver out of the backfield, Thomas was on the receiving end of 131 receptions for 1,405 yards (10.7 average) and 11 receiving touchdowns. In a 1976 game against the St Louis Cardinals, Thomas exploded for 195 yards rushing.

In a game that would ultimately decide a playoff spot, RB Mike Thomas ran for 195 yards including a 22-yard TD as the #Redskins beat the Cardinals 16-10 in St. Louis, Week 11 1976. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/iMAbWnKq5J — Ken Gelman (@kengfunk) December 17, 2017

