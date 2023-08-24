Commanders season opener in 17 days: Washington’s best No. 17

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 17 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 17?

Doug Willliams (1986-89) had been drafted with the endorsement of Joe Gibbs in Tampa Bay. Ten years later, this resulted in Gibbs bringing Williams to Washington for the last four seasons of his football career. In his four Washington seasons, the team was good, yet was only 5-9 in games Williams started. His passer rating of 79.1, completion percentage of 55.9 and touchdown/interception ratio of 27:20 are all less than stellar. But Williams was HUGE in Super Bowl XXII when his 18 completions totaled 340 yards and four passing touchdowns! He was thus voted Super Bowl game MVP. Williams was great on his biggest stage, and for that, he is always remembered and appreciated by fans and media.

Jason Campbell (2005-09), in his five Washington seasons, completed 1,002 passes (61.2%) for 10,860 yards and 55 touchdowns (38 interceptions). His passer rating of 82.3 was not bad, but the team was 20-32 in games Campbell started. Washington traded up to take Campbell 25th in the 2005 draft, one selection following Green Bay choosing Aaron Rodgers.

2009 Sports Illustrated Jason Campbell Redskins Football – No label newsstand https://t.co/4btQAVIODI pic.twitter.com/SaDQbesWlI — john edwardsen (@followbacksen) December 20, 2019

Terry McLaurin (2019- current) was drafted No. 76 overall in the 2019 draft. An immediate starter, McLaurin showed himself to be vastly underrated. In his four Washington seasons, McLaurin has made 299 receptions for 4,281 yards (14.3 per reception), 21 touchdown receptions and 197 first downs. If McLaurin can continue his current pace for even a few more seasons, he will become the player who accomplished the most in franchise history wearing No. 17.

#Redskins rookie WR Terry McLaurin: First WR in NFL history with at least 5 receptions and a TD in each of his first three games. pic.twitter.com/PMvdlIdghs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2019

Billy Kilmer (1971-78) was a game-manager quarterback who though he had his struggles came through often in close games for Washington. Kilmer led the NFL in both 1975 and 1976 with four game-winning drives. In 1976, he also led the NFL with three fourth-quarter comebacks. In 1975 he completed the NFL’s longest pass of the season, a 96-yard touchdown to Frank Grant. He quarterbacked the 1972 team to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl VII, leading the NFL with 19 touchdown passes. In those 1972 NFC playoff wins over Green Bay and Dallas, Kilmer passed for three touchdowns without an interception. Kilmer was 50-23-1 in games he started for Washington. Back when only four teams qualified for the playoffs, Kilmer led the Redskins to the playoffs in 1971-74 and 1976.

Billy Kilmer of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass. pic.twitter.com/jCAfG72KAc — SportsPaper (@SportsPaperInfo) March 7, 2015

