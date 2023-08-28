Commanders season opener in 13 days: Washington’s best No. 13

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 13 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 13?

When Washington fans think jersey No. 13, what names come to mind? Most recently, Adam Humphries was a wide receiver in 2021 who collected 41 receptions in his lone season in Washington.

Kelvin Harmon in 2019 had 30 receptions, but then he tore his ACL and LCL and never played another regular season game in the NFL.

Beautiful one-handed grab by @Redskins rookie WR Kelvin Harmon!

Maurice Harris a receiver for Washington for three seasons (1916-18)

Some will recall Maurice Harris a receiver for Washington for three seasons (2016-18). His size (6-3, 205) was an asset, as well as his jumping ability. He collected 40 receptions in his three Washington seasons.

Unbelievable catch by Maurice Harris of the Washington Redskins for the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Fewer will think of Derrius Thompson because he actually wore three jerseys with Washington (84, 13 and 88) in his four Washington seasons. From 1999-2002, Thompson caught 56 passes, including 5 touchdowns.

Very few will recall that an older NFL veteran quarterback Frank Ryan after 11 NFL seasons, came to Washington via Vince Lombardi to back up Sonny Jurgensen. It was the last two seasons that Jurgensen was healthy enough to play every game in 1969 and 1970. Thus, Ryan rarely saw the field.

More will recall speedy wide receiver Anthony Armstrong (2010-11), who caught 51 passes for 974 yards for a memorable 19.1 yards per reception and 5 touchdowns.

No doubt current Commanders fans are hoping 2023 rookie Emmanuel Forbes will be the best No. 13 in Washington history. But that is the future and will begin being written in 13 days when the Commanders host the Cardinals to open the 2023 season.

Jake Scott, a safety, had been a stud for Miami four consecutive seasons, being All-Pro 1st or 2nd team 1972-75. Scott was 30 years old, and George Allen wanted him, so he traded for Scott, who would then play his final three seasons with Washington in 1976-78. Perhaps Allen could not forget that it was Scott who intercepted two passes in Super Bowl VII against Washington and was voted the MVP of the game.

Scott, at free safety, teamed with Ken Houston (strong safety) to have the most experienced safety duo in the NFL. Scott played his last three seasons at ages 31, 32 and 33. Though never again an All-Pro, Scott certainly produced for Washington, intercepting 4, 3, and 7 passes and recovering 6 fumbles in those three Redskins seasons.

