Commanders season opener in 12 days: Washington’s best No. 12

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 12 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 12?

When Washington fans think jersey No. 12, what names come to mind?

There have been several Washington quarterbacks who wore No. 12. Remember how the Reskins started 0-5 in 2001? Marty Schottenheimer had cut Jeff George and the Redskins were 8-6 with Tony Banks at quarterback.

streets saying Russell Wilson is nothing but Redskins Tony Banks with a dance choreographer at the crib 🤣🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/QSWXHDH9RC — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) September 18, 2022

Some will recall how Mike Shanahan was so pleased with John Beck in practice that he bragged on him and gave him three starts in 2011, but Beck couldn’t perform in games.

Cary Conklin was a good-looking 6-4, 220 physical prospect in the pocket but was not effective in games, lost both of his starts in 1993, and never started again in the NFL.

How many remember Tom Flick out of U of Washington? He was Joe Theismann’s backup in 1981, but that was his only season with the Redskins.

Some may recall Gibran Hamdan, who the Redskins drafted in 2003, but he only appeared in one game, completing one pass in his one-year career.

Colt McCoy wore No. 16 his first two seasons in Washington and then No. 12 in 2017-19. Kirk Cousins did the same, wearing No. 12 in 2012 and 2013.

After taking the reins on the offense, Colt McCoy led the #Redskins to a near comeback. This week he assumes the starting role. » https://t.co/PqFgcPAaGg pic.twitter.com/MT5wnxdULh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 19, 2018

When Sonny Jurgensen retired after the 1974 season, George Allen brought in 31-year-old veteran Randy Johnson to back up Billy Kilmer. When Kilmer was injured, Johnson started twice, but Washington lost both games and finished 8-6, missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

1976 Topps #389 Randy Johnson Washington Redskins QB Football Card The original Randy Johnson! Sale $1.00 🔥🔥🔥 super sharp and crisp. I have a bunch of 76 football similar to my baseball high grade 76s.@mlbhobbyconnect @Hobby_Connect @HobbyConnector pic.twitter.com/6qJG1qd8VD — Stacks Sports Cards (@howellman01) May 3, 2020

Andre Roberts was a receiver two seasons for Washington (2014-15), catching 47 passes, including two touchdowns averaging 12.5 yards a reception. Roberts also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

Vinny Cerrato has told of how former Redskins owner Daniel Snyder insisted in 2008 that receiver Malcom Kelly be drafted when Cerrato was set to draft Texas running back Jamaal Charles. Charles had a great career with the Chiefs primarily, while Kelly, already injured at Oklahoma, lasted only two seasons in the NFL, catching 28 passes.

Steve Cox was a kicker and punter (1985-88) and a member of the 1987 Super Bowl XXII championship team. He averaged 43.6 yards a punt on the 1986 team and had a long punt of 77 yards in 1987.

Some will be surprised, but the best No.12 in franchise history is QB Gus Frerotte. In 1994 the Redskins drafted QB Heath Shuler third overall because Norv Turner wanted him. But Charley Casserly still chose to draft Frerotte 197 overall. The former Tulsa quarterback though not elite, was better than Shuler; thus, he started 46 Redskins games, threw 48 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. In 1998 Norv Turner was frustrated with Frerotte and turned to Trent Green to be the primary starter.

Redskins Gus Frerotte, Heath Shuler, and Norv Turner. pic.twitter.com/87j7iSR6wa — Quarterback Club (@TheNewQBClub) December 11, 2015

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire