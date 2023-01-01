Commanders score on 21-play, 96-yard drive

The Washington Commanders went on a scoring march more like a college team in their neighborhood … the Naval Academy — on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Carson Wentz completed the 21-play, 96-yard drive with a short scoring run on fourth-and-one.

The drive consumed 11:27 on the clock.

So, how does it take 21 plays to go 96 yards? This is how:

4th & Goal at CLE 1 (0:21 – 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Cheeseman, Holder-T.Way.

(0:23 – 2nd) Timeout #1 by WAS at 00:23.

3rd & Goal at CLE 1 (1:00 – 2nd) (Shotgun) B.Robinson left guard to CLV 1 for no gain (M.Garrett).

2nd & Goal at CLE 3 (1:42 – 2nd) (Shotgun) C.Wentz left end to CLV 1 for 2 yards (G.Delpit).

(1:42 – 2nd) Timeout #3 by CLV at 01:42.

1st & Goal at CLE 5 (1:47 – 2nd) (Shotgun) B.Robinson right tackle to CLV 3 for 2 yards (D.Jones; T.Bryan).

(1:47 – 2nd) Timeout #2 by CLV at 01:47.

3rd & 4 at CLE 11 (1:55 – 2nd) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to CLV 5 for 6 yards (T.Fields).

(1:55 – 2nd) Timeout #1 by CLV at 01:55.

2nd & 8 at CLE 15 (2:00 – 2nd) (Shotgun) B.Robinson left guard to CLV 11 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).

(2:00 – 2nd) Two-Minute Warning

1st & 10 at CLE 17 (2:19 – 2nd) B.Robinson left end to CLV 15 for 2 yards (C.Winovich).

3rd & 5 at CLE 32 (2:59 – 2nd) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas to CLV 17 for 15 yards (M.Emerson).

2nd & 6 at CLE 33 (3:44 – 2nd) (Shotgun) J.Williams right tackle to CLV 32 for 1 yard (T.Fields).

1st & 10 at CLE 37 (4:23 – 2nd) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Robinson right end to CLV 33 for 4 yards (D.Ward).

2nd & 7 at CLE 46 (4:49 – 2nd) (Shotgun) B.Robinson right tackle to CLV 37 for 9 yards (J.Johnson, M.Garrett).

1st & 10 at CLE 49 (5:29 – 2nd) J.Williams left guard to CLV 46 for 3 yards (R.Perry; R.Ragland).

3rd & 17 at WSH 31 (6:09 – 2nd) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass deep right to J.Dotson to CLV 49 for 20 yards (M.Emerson).

2nd & 7 at WSH 41 (6:54 – 2nd) (Shotgun) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 31 for -10 yards (C.Winovich).

1st & 10 at WSH 38 (7:36 – 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 41 for 3 yards (C.Winovich).

3rd & 2 at WSH 26 (8:18 – 2nd) (Shotgun) J.Williams left tackle to WAS 38 for 12 yards (T.Fields).

2nd & 10 at WSH 18 (9:02 – 2nd) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 26 for 8 yards (G.Newsome).

1st & 10 at WSH 18 (9:47 – 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 18 for no gain (J.Clowney; G.Delpit).

3rd & 1 at WSH 13 (10:27 – 2nd) (Shotgun) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 18 for 5 yards (T.Fields).

2nd & 6 at WSH 8 (11:09 – 2nd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 13 for 5 yards (T.Fields; J.Johnson).

1st & 10 at WSH 4 (11:48 – 2nd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 8 for 4 yards (J.Carter; T.Fields).

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire