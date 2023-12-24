Commanders’ Sam Howell benched again in loss to Jets

For the second consecutive week, Commanders’ starting quarterback Sam Howell was benched.

How bad was it for Howell? In his 22 passing attempts, he generated only 56 passing yards. That means Howell’s average yardage per attempt was a woeful 2.54.

In addition, Howell was intercepted twice and sacked once for minus 13 yards. To make matters worse there were the first half dropped passes by Washington receivers. Furthermore, on the second play of the game, his pass hit Logan Thomas in the face mask and was intercepted. It was downhill from the beginning.

Brissett entered the game Washington down 27-7 in the third quarter, and he then completed 10 of his 13 attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown to Thomas.

Back to Howell, on the second play of the game, Howell was intercepted, resulting in a Jets field goal.

On their second possession, Tress Way’s punt was blocked in the end zone and the Commanders were down 10-0.

Third Commanders possession, it was three and out, a punt which the Jets then turned into a 36-yard touchdown run. That quickly, the Commanders were down 17-0.

The team looked lifeless, a step slow, not ready to play with intensity. The comeback, which saw Washington down 27-7, and score three touchdowns in the second half, will mask how bad this team was in the first half.

They were bad, really bad.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire