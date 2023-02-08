Commanders’ sale coming ‘weeks’ after the Super Bowl?

Washington fans can’t wait for Super Bowl LVII to arrive and leave. One, the hated Philadelphia Eagles are on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. But, most importantly, fans anxiously await the news that owner Daniel Snyder has sold the team.

As we’ve learned over the years, the NFL doesn’t like to take the focus off the big game. Last month, Front Office Sports and JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington each reported news about Washington’s sale, with Finlay saying his sources told him the sale “will be over soon.”

How soon?

On Wednesday, Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network sent out the following tweet:

Twitter space limitation does butcher the English language so to be clear, my sources say that the @Commanders deal will be sometime post-@SuperBowl and sometime before the owners meeting https://t.co/cWlreQS8MV — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 8, 2023

There is a lot of interesting information in these tweets. That timeline matches with what Jay Glazer has said, as well as Finlay. Now, Gasparino, who is connected in the business world and not in sports, adds yet another layer of credibility to the previous reporting. A sale is happening.

It sounds like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other owners wanted to have this process completed by the NFL owner’s meetings next month so a vote could be taken to finalize new ownership. That sounds more true than ever.

And could Jeff Bezos still be involved? Remember, Bezos didn’t submit a bid in the first round of bids for strategic purposes. He has more wealth than anyone else, so if he bids, it makes sense to wait so he doesn’t end up bidding against himself effectively. Gasparino indicates NFL owners believe Bezos will be involved.

The biggest remaining question is when are the final bids due. You’d think it would need to be soon, with an NFL deadline rapidly approaching.

