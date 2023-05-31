Who is new Commanders safety Terrell Burgess?

The Washington Commanders made some roster moves Tuesday, releasing cornerback Cameron Dantzler after claiming him off waivers in March from the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2020 third-round pick was released ahead of free agency, and the Commanders claimed him. Entering the offseason, cornerback was a primary need for Washington, so taking a chance on Dantzler made plenty of sense.

However, the Commanders used their first two selections in the 2023 NFL draft on defensive backs Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin. With Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and Danny Johnson already on the roster, Dantzler’s odds of making the roster appeared slim.

Washington signed two players Tuesday, tight end Brandon Dillon and safety Terrell Burgess. Dillon is a replacement for Armani Rogers, who injured his Achilles last week. Dillon is viewed as more of a depth piece behind Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner.

Burgess is a bit more interesting. Like Dantzler, Burgess was a third-round pick in 2020 by the Los Angeles Rams. Burgess played collegiately at Utah, where he emerged as a starter with a strong senior season.

As a rookie for the Rams in 2020, Burgess played in the first seven games before breaking his ankle and missing the remainder of the season. He appeared in seven games and made tackles and defended one pass as a rookie.

In 2021, Burgess played in 16 games for the Rams, making two starts and recording 10 tackles. Burgess was mostly known for his work on special teams.

In 2022, Burgess appeared in eight games, making one start and finishing with 11 tackles. The Rams released Burgess on Nov. 8, and he signed with the New York Giants practice squad two days later. Two weeks later, the Giants activated Burgess to the main roster, where he played in one game for New York — against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Burgess has yet to make an impact in the NFL, the Commanders clearly see something they like. Burgess is certainly worth a look this summer as the team looks to add depth. In going back to his final season at Utah, Burgess played everywhere during his breakout year.

Newly added #LARams safety Terrell Burgess lined up at these spots in 2019: 🔹 FS – 133 snaps

🔹 Box – 285 snaps

🔹 CB – 27 snaps

🔹 Nickel – 272 snaps

🔹 D-Line – 66 snaps Versatility is the name of the game folks, especially with your 3rd safety. Shoutout @PFF for the stats. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) April 25, 2020

That type of versatility is something Washington head coach Ron Rivera loves. While the Commanders have their starters lined up at safety, could Burgess force his way onto the roster with a strong summer?

The odds of Burgess making the roster appear long, as he’ll need to earn a spot on special teams.

