Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves named AP first-team All Pro

It’s been an amazing month for Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves. Last month, Reaves made his first Pro Bowl as the special-teams representative for the NFC.

Head coach Ron Rivera informed Reaves in a heartwarming moment that Reaves shared with teammate and friend, punter Tress Way.

Reaves added another honor this week, as he made the NFLPA’s player’s All-Pro team. Being voted to the All-Pro team by your peers is significant.

Reaves wasn’t done, as he was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team on Friday. Reaves received 91 votes, including 24 first-place votes as the NFC’s All-Pro special-teamer.

Reaves changed his name on Twitter to highlight his accomplishments.

Guess the name stuck, ALL-PRO REAVO🙏🏾 — All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) January 13, 2023

Reaves is a fantastic story, having gone undrafted in 2018 and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after the draft. However, he was among Philly’s final cuts. Shortly after, Washington signed him to its practice squad.

Over the next few years, Reaves spent time going back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad, always excelling whenever he played on defense. Finally, in 2022, Reaves made Washington’s roster out of training camp and had an outstanding season. He led the NFL in special-teams tackles and was a central figure on Washington’s coverage units. He filled in for the injured Kamren Curl in the Commanders’ final three games and played well.

It’s safe to say Reaves doesn’t have to worry about his roster spot in 2023.

Congratulations to Jeremy Reaves.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire