Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn says the Steelers offered him more money

The Washington Commanders signed safety Jeremy Chinn to a one-year deal worth $3.95 million in March, in the early stages of free agency. Chinn, 26, played the first four years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Chinn was viewed as the ultimate Dan Quinn chess piece for Washington’s rebuilding defense. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Chinn is listed as a safety but can also play in the box. That versatility excited the new Commanders head coach and general manager, Adam Peters.

Chinn burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2020, finishing second in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Chase Young. Unfortunately for Chinn, constant turnover in Carolina and injuries stymied his growth over the past three years, making him a potential bargain for Washington.

As it turns out, the Commanders weren’t the only team interested in Chinn’s services. In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Chinn said the Pittsburgh Steelers actually offered him more money, but thinking about who could best help his development, he chose Washington.

“I can’t remember if it was a multi-year deal, but I did get another offer,” Chinn said via Steelers Depot. “I think Pittsburgh was probably a little bit more money. But just the situation here with Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator), Joe Whitt (Jr.), and (defensive pass game coordinator (Jason Simmons) and TD (secondary coach Tom Donatell), this is where I’m supposed to be, man. I know this is where I’m supposed to be,”

Nothing offensive there. Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, who also signed as a free agent this offseason, had an interesting reaction.

Not sure what Queen was referring to, but just like Queen made the best decision for him, Chinn made the one that was best for him and his long-term future.

