Commanders sack Giants QB Tommy DeVito nine times… and lose by 12 points

Give credit to the Washington Commanders’ defensive line for sacking New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito nine times on Sunday. Give equal raspberries to the Washington Commanders for blowing enough coverages to allow DeVito to look like a legitimate NFL starter, sacks aside.

The sack total was especially impressive given the fact that Washington recently traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young, its two best outside pass-rushers. Seven different defenders had at least one sack, led by linebacker David Mayo’s two.

David Mayo almost gets his 3rd sack of the half here on this 4th and 2 pic.twitter.com/KpG4o2lQT8 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 19, 2023

But man… when DeVito is able to complete 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 137.7, when he had completed 34 of 51 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 65.4 in his previous three NFL games in relief of injured quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor… well, we already know that any Jack Del Rio defense will feature more blown coverages than the legal limit should allow, and that happened here.

I mean this is a beautiful pass from Tommy Devito. A great job by Saquon Barkley to hold onto this football. A first quarter touchdown, and now the Giants lead 7-0 pic.twitter.com/OrDrc4OoUl — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) November 19, 2023

Tommy DeVito with his second passing TD of the game‼️‼️ This time to Darius Slayton for the #Giants touchdown pic.twitter.com/yXr5X8gST7 — Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) November 19, 2023

Hi, Tommy Devito has THREE touchdown passespic.twitter.com/4jxlLeSZ0R — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 19, 2023

