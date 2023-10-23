Commanders RT Andrew Wylie: ‘It’s on us five up front’ to protect QB Sam Howell

Andrew Wylie is in his first season with the Washington Commanders. The former Kansas City Chief signed a two-year deal with the Commanders in the offseason and has started the first seven games at right tackle.

Wylie has struggled at times, but he isn’t alone. Washington has allowed 40 sacks through seven games. David Carr set an NFL record by being sacked 76 times in 2002, a record quarterback Sam Howell is on pace to shatter.

After Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, Wylie spoke to the media after the game, and he was visibly upset after the Commanders allowed six more sacks in the loss.

“Very frustrating seeing 14’s jersey at the end of every game,” Wylie said.

“It’s on us five up front, plain and simple, and it’s something we need to correct.”

Andrew Wylie says "It's on us" & he's tired of seeing "14" (Sam Howell) down. pic.twitter.com/uDqwTDUgM5 — Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) October 22, 2023

Wylie is right. The offensive line needs to be better. Washington head coach Ron Rivera went into the offseason knowing how bad the offensive line was last offseason, so the Commanders signed Wylie and Nick Gates and moved Sam Cosmi and Saahdiq Charles to guard.

For his part, Howell has shouldered the blame for many of the sacks, correctly saying he needs to get rid of the ball faster. He’s also correct, but Howell didn’t stand a chance on Sunday.

The sacks are a collective effort. The offensive line, Howell and the coaching staff all need to do better.

