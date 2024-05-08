Commanders make roster moves ahead of rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders begin the on-field portion of the offseason on Friday with a three-day rookie minicamp. On Tuesday, the Commanders made some roster moves to meet the NFL’s 90-man roster deadline. The Commanders can keep 91 players because they have a player in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, which gives teams a roster exemption.

Washington released the following three players:

Brandon Bouyer-Randle

CB D’Angelo Mandell

DE Joshua Pryor

Of three players released, only Pryor ever played in a game for the Commanders. An undrafted free agent last May from Bowie State, Pryor appeared in seven games last season.

Friday’s rookie minicamp will feature the debut of quarterback Jayden Daniels in the burgundy and gold. We shall know by then what number Daniels will wear. Will it be the No. 5 jersey currently worn by longtime punter and team captain Tress Way?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire