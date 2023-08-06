Commanders make a roster move Saturday, adding another cornerback

After selecting Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders feel great about the cornerback position.

Both rookies have gotten off to a strong start in training camp. However, during Friday’s practice, Forbes “tweaked” his groin. While Forbes said he was fine, and head coach Ron Rivera agreed, Rivera did say the Commanders would re-evaluate on Sunday. The Commanders had Sunday off.

In response to Forbes’ groin injury, the Commanders made a move on Saturday. Washington signed cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Whittaker, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, going back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Whittaker played collegiately at Arizona and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Arizona in 2020.

In three seasons, Whittaker has appeared in 12 games, with four starts, making 31 tackles, and defending three passes.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders released guard Keaton Sutherland. Sutherland, 26, signed with Washington’s practice squad last October and remained on the offseason roster.

Sutherland entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M. Sutherland has spent time with Cincinnati, Miami and San Francisco before arriving in Washington last year. He has appeared in six career games, with two starts.

Sutherland was far down on Washington’s offensive line depth chart.

Whittaker faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but he’ll have an opportunity to impress coaches in the preseason.

