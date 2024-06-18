Advertisement

Commanders’ rookie Luke McCaffrey receiving handoffs at practice

I guess no one should be surprised that the Washington Commanders want to get everything out of their ultra-athletic rookie given his namesake. During last weeks practices, rookie wide receiver Luke McCaffrey was spotted taking some hypothetical snaps at running back.

While this is a far cry from guaranteeing McCaffrey is going to spend a ton of time behind the line of scrimmage, it does signal that this Washington coaching staff wants to get the most out of and test the limits of one of their most versatile athletes. McCaffrey has reportedly been quite impressive out wide so far and is making quite the connection with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels, so it’s likely McCaffrey will see plenty of action in the passing game early on in the season.

That being said, it wouldn’t be the strangest thing to see Luke McCaffrey sneak in some snaps at running back given the track record that his brother, Christian McCaffrey has created.

