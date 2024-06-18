Commanders’ rookie Luke McCaffrey receiving handoffs at practice

I guess no one should be surprised that the Washington Commanders want to get everything out of their ultra-athletic rookie given his namesake. During last weeks practices, rookie wide receiver Luke McCaffrey was spotted taking some hypothetical snaps at running back.

Luke McCaffrey has reportedly been taking snaps at RB at Commanders practices. The Commanders have seen what his brother Christian can do, and couldn’t resist. Luke has reportedly been a standout at Commanders minicamp and should reportedly play a “significant” role this… pic.twitter.com/kGDvtmj56K — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 15, 2024

While this is a far cry from guaranteeing McCaffrey is going to spend a ton of time behind the line of scrimmage, it does signal that this Washington coaching staff wants to get the most out of and test the limits of one of their most versatile athletes. McCaffrey has reportedly been quite impressive out wide so far and is making quite the connection with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels, so it’s likely McCaffrey will see plenty of action in the passing game early on in the season.

Jayden Daniels said he and WR Luke McCaffrey get in at 5:45 am every day to do some walkthrough in the bubble and watch film. pic.twitter.com/OjDOS3Y8wG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 12, 2024

That being said, it wouldn’t be the strangest thing to see Luke McCaffrey sneak in some snaps at running back given the track record that his brother, Christian McCaffrey has created.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire